'Your pettiness was unmatched; you’re the reason we’re all on your necks' — Lydia Forson to NPP

Ghanaian Actress, Lydia Forson has noted that NPPs attitude in opposition laid the foundation for the current anger toward the government.

In a tweet today, she said the NPPs lamentation over the Minority’s unrelenting pressure was surprising as they (NPP) did more than that when they were in opposition.

“Each time the NPP laments over how the minority frustrates their efforts, I wonder if they are that out of touch. Mahama couldn’t fart without you all threatening demonstrations; your petty was unmatched. You are the reason we’re all on your necks; you laid the foundation,” she shared on twitter this morning.

Meanwhile, the award winning actress has stated emphatically that she is not chastising the NPP on behalf of the NDC.

She stressed that her criticisms against this ruling NPP was not a show of sympathy to the NDC.