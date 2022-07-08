ModernGhana logo
B/R: 21-year-old slapped with 7year jail term for stealing astroturf and used it as carpet

Crime & Punishment File photo of a detained man
21-year-old Gideon Asuako who decided to steal a portion of an astroturf meant for a national project and used it as carpet in his room has been jailed for 7 years with hard labour.

The artificial grass was meant to be used as a football pitch in Drobo Faaman, a town in the Jaman South Municipality in the Bono region of Ghana.

Gideon is a resident of the Dwenem in the same municipality. He was arrested at his hideout to assist the police in investigations.

He was arraigned before the Berekum Circuit Court on Monday, July 4, 2022 and charged with unlawful entry, unlawful damage, and stealing.

After pleading guilty to the charges, the court presided over by His Lordship Osei Kofi Amoako sentenced him to 7 years imprisonment with hard labour.

This was revealed in a Twitter post by a popular Ghanaian sports journalist, Sadick Adams, on Thursday, July 7, 2022, sighted by this portal.

