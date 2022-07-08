Qatar World Cup: We've no ties with ‘Harriet Gyamfuah’; Kenpong official travel agent – Foreign Affairs Ministry

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has cautioned the public against engaging one Harriet Gyamfuah purporting to be the Public Relations (PR) Consultant of the Ghana Mission in Qatar.

This comes on the back of a headline “Ghana Mission in Qatar assures fans of support,” published in some sections of the media according to the Ministry.

A statement issued by the Ministry on Thursday, 7 July 2022, said it has “not established any ties” with Ms Gyamfah and therefore cautioned the public against engaging the self-acclaimed PR Consultant of the Ghana Mission either towards the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 or on behalf of the Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Qatar.

It also referred to an earlier press release by the Ministry of Youth and Sports dated Wednesday, 18 May 2022, informing the general public that: “it had appointed Kenpong Travel Tours Company as the official travel agency for the 2022 World Cup.”

Source: classfmonline.com