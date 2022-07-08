REGSEC to demolish houses within core zone of Tema Ramsar site

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey on Thursday, 7th July 2022, led the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to ascertain the level of destruction caused to Ghana's Ramsar sited at Tema in the Greater Accra region.

The Ramsar site is internationally recognized and supposed to hold water from different parts of the country and transit into the sea but the majority of lands have been encroached largely by developers causing flooding in communities due to the blockage of rainwater into the lagoon.

According to the Forestry Commission, the Government of Ghana acquired 4200 acres of the Ramsar site in 1998 which consist of buffer, transition, and core land.

In all, the Buffer and Transition are all encroached, and out of the 1200 acres of the core land, 700 acres have been encroached upon and the remaining 500 is been filled with sand for development.

In addition, the Municipal Chief Executive of Tema West, Hon. Anna Adukwei Addo disclosed that the over 4000 houses sitting on the Ramsar site are developed without a permit and pay no revenue to the government, using electricity and water.

Chairman of REGSEC, Hon. Henry Quartey after inspection with the team informed the media that, some houses within the core zone of the Ramsar will be demolished to pave way for the water to find its way into the lagoon.