C/R: Effutu youth commend Afenyo-Markin, Chief for protecting Ramsar site; pledge support

Organised Youth of Effutu has commended the Omanhene of Effutu, Neenyi Ghartey VII and the Member of Parliament for the area, Alexander Afenyo-Markin for their commitment and effort in protecting the lands against encroachers.

The youth groups are commending the two leaders and the Forestry Commission for their collaboration in dealing with encroachers particularly the Effutu Ramsar site.

Neenyi Ghartey VII in a press conference held at Ekrofu sometime ago, vowed to protest against all mining companies and especially Green Metal Resources Ltd to stay of Winneba lands.

Afenyo-Markin who doubles as Deputy Majority Leader in Ghana's Parliament has supported the Game and Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission with GH¢30,000 to mount pillars to protect the Winneba Ramsay Site.

In a press statement signed by Nana Ato Takyi Otabil, Convenor of the youth groups registered their full support for the mounting of pillars around the Ramsar site to protect it from encroachers.

The group further urges all youth of Effutu to ignore calls from any group of people who are promoting and advertising a planned demonstration.

"That upon the request and appeal of Madam Vivian Aye officer in charge of the Ramsar Site Winneba for support in mounting the pillars that would protect the areas around the Moni Lagoon. We resonate with her call for communal support in mounting the pillars on the boundaries of the Ramsar Site and the forest reserve where we go for the deer hunting expedition during the celebration of our Aboakyire festival" the statement stressed.

It added "We have come to the firm conclusion that our energies as youths of Effutu would be more useful by a collective effort of all in mounting this pillars that would protect the area against encroachers and people of mining intentions to stay off the area forever".