IMF bailout: Why can't you accept there're other causes aside Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19? — Sefa Kayi to NPP

Kwame Sefa Kayi, a broadcaster of Accra-based Peace FM has chastised the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for constantly blaming Ghana’s IMF move on the COVID/Russia-Ukraine war.

Before and after the country's move to the IMF, the communicators of the ruling NPP have openly refused to accept anything other than the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 as the cause of the country's economic predicament.

An NPP communicator on Thursday's edition of Peace FM's Kokrokoo morning show blamed the economic woes on covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war which compelled the host of the show, Kwame Sefa Kayi challenged that claim.

According to him, the country's inability to effectively manage its finances has thrown the economy out of gear.

“Why can't we accept that, whether it is COVID, whether the Russia-Ukraine war, whether the balance of payments supports or whichever, how we manage ourselves has been affected, hence we need to seek an IMF bailout?

“Is that not the bottom line that our finances are not in good shape?” he queried.

The communicator in his response insisted, “Our financial strength is not in good shape because of the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.”

But Sefa Kayi again refuted the claim saying “That is not the only cause.”

But according to the NPP communicator any person who blames the economic predicament on the government without acknowledging the negative impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 is just being hypocritical and propagandist.