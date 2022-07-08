IMF bailout: I'm disappointed Ghana keeps going back — Kweku Baako

08.07.2022 LISTEN

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Junior has joined Ghanaians who have expressed their disappointments in Ghana’s frequent returns to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to be forced to do the right things.

Although he believes the government made the right decision by seeking a bailout from the IMF, he feels it has become a habit leaders must learn to avoid.

The seasoned journalist asserted that he has always had an apathy toward going to the IMF even though he does not shy away from the support of the IMF, citing President Mills' and Mahama's moves as examples.

“I’ve always had difficulties with the IMF and let me the honest with you; while it is the right of the government to opt for that, I felt disappointed. I remember in 2015, I felt the same way even though I publicly said it was the right of the government to go for it but regrettable same with 2009,” he said in a sad tone.

Mr. Baako stated during a discussion on Accra-based Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana show on Thursday, July 7, 2022, which was monitored by this portal.

He indicated that leaders always forget the principles they were taught by the IMF soon after exiting the program, which has always instigated "our circular move to the Fund."

“So, it is not good enough and we cannot continue going in circles and each time we take a programme, we appear to have succeeded in implementing the programme and within three to four years, we are back to square one, it doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t make you a proud Ghanaian,” he emphasized.

Following the announcement of its decision to return to the IMF for a bailout on Friday, July 1, government has already begun a seven-day discussion with a team from the Fund led by Carlo Sdralevich.