'A prophet isn't recognised in his own land’ — Ghanaians react to Domelevo's global appointment

Ghana’s former Auditor-General, Mr. Daniel Yaw Domelevo has been appointed a board member of the Audit and Finance Committee of the Global Fund.

His appointment was announced to the general public by an investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni on Thursday July 7 via a Facebook post spotted by Modernghana News.

According to Manasseh's post, Mr. Domelevo's new employer, the Global Fund, provides annual support of $4 billion or even more to countries, including Ghana to fight deadly diseases such as Tuberculosis (TB), HIV/AIDS and Malaria.

“The former Auditor General of Ghana, Mr Daniel Domelevo, has been appointed by the Board of the Global Fund to serve on the Audit and Finance Committee of the Board.

"The Global Fund provides $4 Billion+ annually to countries (including Ghana) to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria,” the post reads.

The former Auditor General also took to Facebook to express his heartfelt gratitude to the almighty God for bestowing such global acclaim on him.

Some Ghanaians expressed joy over the appointment of the former Auditor General, claiming that Ghana could not appreciate the value in its own citizens.

“A prophet is not recognized in his own land; congratulations!” a happy Ghanaian expressed.

