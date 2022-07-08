Teacher strike: CHASS intimidating our members; call them to order – TEWU to GES

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of TUC (GH) has called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to order the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) to stop intimidating its members.

In a press release, TEWU has accused CHASS of attempts to force non-teaching staff of various pre-tertiary public schools to remain in school and work despise the strike.

TEWU is one of the four teacher unions that declared a nationwide strike on Monday over the government’s failure to yield to the demand for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

Insisting that TEWU does not want to have any confrontation with CHASS, the union has called on the Ghana Education Service to intervene and call CHASS to order.

“It is sad to note this, information reaching us is that some members of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), are intimidating our members, the non-teaching staff, especially the kitchen staff and forcing them to remain at work. We find the actions of these CHASS members as very unfortunate, to say the least.

“We, in the leadership of the Union, do not want to have any confrontations with anybody as far as this Industrial Action is concerned. No teacher is being forced and threatened to remain in the classroom so we do not see why the non-teaching staff are being treated this way.

“We are by this medium, requesting the Director-General of GES to call these Heads to order and asked them to refrain from the threats and intimidations as we all seek the appropriate response from Government on our request,” a press release from TEWU signed by General Secretary Mark Dankyira Korankye has said.

TEWU urges all Non-Teaching staff to withdraw all services and stay at home until further notice from leadership.

Below is a copy of the TEWU press release: