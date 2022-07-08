GHS confirms two cases of Marburg Virus Disease

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued a press release confirming that two cases of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) have been recorded in the Ashanti Region.

“The Ghana Health Service announces the preliminary finding of two cases of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) in the Ashanti Region,” an official press release issued and signed by GHS Director-General Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has said.

The release explains that the disease was suspected following the identification of two persons who met the case definition for an Acute Haemorrhagic Fever in two different locations in the Ashanti Region.

As a result, blood samples were sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

Preliminary results suggest the infection is due to the Marburg virus.

Through its press release, the Ghana Health Service has cautioned the general public to be on the lookout for symptoms of Marburg Virus Disease which includes Fever, Bloody diarrhoea, bleeding from gums, bleeding into the skin, bleeding into the eyes, and bloody urine.

Meanwhile, samples of the two cases from the Ashanti Region have subsequently been sent for confirmation at the Institute Pasteur in Dakar, Senegal with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Besides the two cases, the Ghana Health Service notes that no more suspected cases have been recorded.

Below is a copy of the Ghana Health Service press release: