Gov’t decision to go to IMF is proof NPP, NDC have nothing to offer Ghana – Hassan Ayariga

Dr. Hassan Ayariga

The founder of All People People’s Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga has opined that the decision by the government to take Ghana back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an indication that both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have nothing to offer Ghanaians.

Despite continuous pronouncement that the NPP government will not seek help from the IMF, President Akufo-Addo last Friday directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to start engagements with the fund for a bailout in the midst of the economic challenges.

Addressing a press conference today, Thursday, July 7, 2022, Dr. Hassan Ayariga has hit out at the ruling government, insisting that it has failed the citizenry.

According to him, the move to the IMF is proof that the two largest political parties in the country cannot help the country.

“Ghana's Economic downturn started even before the arrival of Covid-19 and both the IMF and the World Bank have echoed it in their reports. Ghana's swift journey to the IMF collaborates the fact that both the NPP and NDC have nothing to offer our beloved Country Ghana,” the APC leader told journalists at his press conference.

He further shared that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed in delivering what he promised the Ghanaian people because of his government's excessive borrowing which has left the country with unprecedented high debts.

“President Nana Addo has failed to transform his sloganeering campaign promises into reality because of excessive borrowing to service debt dovetailed with the fact that, the current administration has failed to concentrate on price control systems which the All People's Congress (APC) championed in the run-up to 2020 elections and captured same in its Manifesto,” Dr. Ayariga added.

He proposes that government opens up on the economic challenges confronting the country and occasionally continues to engage with the populace.

He is of the view that it would make every Ghanaian appreciate the difficulties and also buy into government programs or changes in policy directions.