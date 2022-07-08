Speak truth to power to save Ghana – Ayariga urges clergy, peace council and CSOs

Founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga says Ghana is in a mess and on its knees due to the silence of the clergy, the Peace Council, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, July 7, 2022, the leader of APC noted that the time is now for people and institutions with authority to speak truth to power and let the government know things are not right.

“Our country is on it’s knees due to the silence from the clergy, peace council, some civil society organizations whose voices have always been loud enough at other times but have suddenly gone to sleep and not awaken. What has changed? Let’s rise above pettiness and greed.

“Let’s speak truth to power and save our country from sinking. Let’s not be afraid and refuse to talk on behalf of our people who do not have a voice of their own. The indiscipline is one too many and something must be done now to curb the situation before it gets to an uncontrollable situation,” Dr. Hassan Ayariga told journalists at his press conference on the way forward for Ghana.

Touching on the hardships in the country, the Founder of the All People’s Party indicated that it is sad Ghanaians are no longer able to afford three square meals a day.

He said the state is on the brink of collapse because the economic management team of the government has failed in managing the economy.

“Cost of goods and services keep rising as if there is no economic management team in government. Rising energy prices, tougher financial conditions, and rising food prices has hit our economy badly. Many are in deplorable situations and a looming state of state collapse.

“The economy of Ghana is really looking terrible, the government owes every sector,” Dr. Ayariga bemoaned.

He proposes that the government opens up on the economic challenges confronting the country and occasionally continue to engage with the populace.

He is of the view that it would make every Ghanaian appreciate the difficulties and also buy into government programs or changes in policy directions.