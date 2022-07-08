IMF bailout circus ‘doesn’t make sense, doesn’t make you a proud Ghanaian’ – Kweku Baako

Continuously opting for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) does not make sense, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has said.

Also, he said it does not make one a proud Ghanaian.

Early this year, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said Ghana was a “proud” nation of “strong” people with the capability to find her own solutions to problems and, thus, would not run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for help.

Speaking at the third in a series of town hall meetings in the Northern regional capital of Tamale in February, Mr Ofori-Atta said: “… I can tell you, as my colleague Deputy Minister said, we are not going to the IMF; whatever we do, we are not; the consequences are dire, we are a proud nation, we have the resources, we have the capacity”.

“Don’t let anybody tell you – like when Joshua, Caleb and the 10 others went to spy on the Promised Land and only two of them came to say that, ‘We can do it’, and the 10 went around the community murmuring, ‘You can’t; da da da da da da’; we are not people of short sight and we had to move on, so, let’s think of us as who we are: a proud, strong people, the shining star of Africa and we have the capacity to do what we want to do if only we can speak by one language and ensure that we burden-share in the issues ahead”.

However, upon the orders of President Akufo-Addo, Mr Ofori-Atta recently opened discussions with the IMF for a bailout.

The IMF team started discussions about a programme for Ghana a couple of days ago.

Commenting on the turn of events on Thursday, 7 July 2022, Kweku Baako said: “I’ve always had difficulties with the IMF and let me the honest with you: while it is the right of the government to opt for that, I felt disappointed”.

“I remember in 2015, I felt the same way even though I publicly said it was the right of the government to go for it but regrettable same with 2009”, Mr Baako recalled.

“So, it is not good enough and we cannot continue going in circles and each time we take a programme, we appear to have succeeded in implementing the programme and within three to four years, we are back to square one; it doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t make you a proud Ghanaian,” Kweku Baako told Accra-based Metro TV.

Source: Classfmonline.com