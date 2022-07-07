'Reshuffle your gov’t; some appointees are relaxing, others are tired' — NPP's Addai-Nimoh boldly tells Akufo-Addo

Francis Addai-Nimoh

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai-Nimoh has added his voice to calls for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle appointees in his government.

It's six years in government and President Akufo-Addo has not done any major reshuffle.

With many unimpressed with the performance of some ministers, there have been a lot of calls for the President to take action and reassign or sack some of his underperforming ministers.

Speaking to Asempa FM on Thursday, July 7, 2022, Francis Addai-Nimoh stressed that it is important President Akufo-Addo yields to calls and reshuffle his appointees as a matter of urgency.

According to him, some appointees could be tired after six years with others also possibly relaxed because of the inaction of the President to crack the whip when needed.

“I believe there should be reshuffle as soon as possible to save the face of the government.

“A reshuffle by President Akufo-Addo would rekindle the government and the NPP. People are murmuring.

“I would have reshuffled Ken Ofori-Atta as president. He might be tired by now.

“A reshuffle is long overdue in President Akufo-Addo’s government. Some of the appointees might be relaxing by now,” Francis Addai-Nimoh said during an interview on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme.

According to the flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, the party needs a new face and direction going forward, especially heading into the 2024 general elections where they will be aiming to break the eight-year cycle in government.