Ghana Police education on demonstration shouldn't have cited Arise Ghana demo as if we're violent people - Rex Omar

Ghanaian highlife musician, Rex Omar has said the Ghana Police Service was wrong in citing only the Arise Ghana Demonstration as the reason for its public education on demonstrations.

The Ghana Police Service yesterday, released a statement detailing the process involved in organising demonstrations, special events and processions.

The nation’s premier security service cited the violence at the Arise Ghana Demonstration as the push factor that necessitated the public education.

Speaking on Joy News’ ‘The Pulse’ today, Rex Omar stated that the violence that occurred during the Arise Ghana Demo was not the fault of the organizers but the police.

He said the police could have done their education without citing Arise Ghana.

He indicated that the citing of only Arise Ghana demo makes the organizers appear as violent people.

“They seem to paint us in a very undesirable picture as if we are some unlawful people or violent people. This is not the first time a demonstration has been met with police brutality. We all remember Ayawaso West-Wuogon and all the others.

"Whatever happen on day one of our demonstrations, the fault is not ours and for you to know the fault is not ours; when the police decided to stop listening to political fingers and they started to act as professional as we know them to be, the second day came out nicely. So I don’t understand, if you want to do your education why do you cite Arise Ghana as the reason,” he asserted.

He continued, “day one did not go well and the fault was not ours, it was the police. So if they want to educate they should educate themselves as to why and how they should listen to the political fingers to do their job. They shouldn’t have cited only our demonstration. They should have cited other demonstrations that didn’t go well. They shouldn’t cite Arise Ghana and make it look as if we are some unlawful, violent people.”