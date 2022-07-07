We're not aware government has no money; our engagements predate IMF bailout — GNAT

07.07.2022 LISTEN

The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah has indicated that his outfit does not ascribe to the notion that government has no money.

He said they will not also buy into the argument of those saying it is the wrong time to strike over Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

According to him, the engagements of teacher unions with government on the issue started before Ghana’s u-turn to the IMF.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News today, he noted that, notwithstanding the economic situation, the position of the teacher unions is still the same.

He added that, at a meeting yesterday that ended inconclusively, the IMF bailout affecting their request was not even mentioned.

“The assertion that it is unlikely and there is no money and other things, I think we are not aware of that one. We have engaged and our engagements predate the coming of the IMF and so we stand where we stand and we believe that all the items if there is anything that government wants to table, it will come to the table, but for now, at yesterday’s meeting it ended in a deadlock and we all agreed that a new date will be scheduled and when a new date is scheduled, same will be communicated by the government to the side of the organized labour and we will take the decision from there.

"That is what is on the table. Any other issues like what you are saying did not come up to the table so nothing has changed. We stand where we are now,” he answered in response to the host's question about whether their demand can be met considering the lack of funds.

The Coalition for Teacher Unions made up of GNAT, NAGRAT, TEWU and CCT declared an indefinite strike on July 4 over their 20% COLA.