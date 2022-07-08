Increase participation, benefits of women, PWDs and youth in Covid-19 recovery initiatives — MMDAs urged

Stakeholders including the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have been urged to increase the participation and benefits of the less privileged such as women, Person living With Disabilities and the youth in the Covid-19 recovery programmes.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit Ghana in March 2020, government responded swiftly with several interventions. These interventions sought to curb the spread of the disease while others sought to ameliorate the hardship occasioned by the pandemic on Ghanaians.

Following concerns raised by a cross-section of the citizenry in most deprived communities in the Bono East and Upper West Regions indicates that less privileged persons accessed diminutive knowledge about the implementation of some Covid-19 recovery programmes.

Mr David Bagonluri-Paapa, Executive Director for Women Integrated Development Organization (WIDO) non-profitable organization working to promote the socio-economic development of women in society in an interview with this reporter on Thursday at Techiman, the Bono East Regional Capital hinted that in 2021, funding was secured from the Commonwealth Foundation in the United Kingdom (UK) to undertake the project dubbed “Enhancing participation for effective Covid-19 responses”.

Mr Bagonluri-Paapa noted that the organization carried out a survey in 2021 at the Techiman North District and the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region and some selected communities in the Upper West Region on 2,000 vulnerable persons as to whether they were aware or had received any form of covid-19 recovery benefits in which about 80 percent of women made up of 20 percent persons living with disabilities and the youth declined knowledge of such initiatives to their benefit.

Mr Bagonluri-Paapa hinted that there was low level of awareness about most of the interventions such as the Covid-19 Alleviation Programme Support Scheme (CAPBUSS). He noted that the total awareness created among the vulnerable groups was only 38.6 percent.

He hinted that there was weak collaboration between the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the implementation of the CAPBUSS.

Notwithstanding, Mr Bagoluri-Paapa noted that the free meals for Junior High School (JHS) candidates were considered the most impactful intervention for vulnerable people by 71 percent, while the free water and electricity was less relevant for the vulnerable people.

Mr Bagonluri-Paapa asserted that most rural dwellers did not have access to pipe-borne water and others did not even have access to potable water and electricity which became a challenge to the programme.

He further explained that the programme implementation gaps indicated that the Covid-19 alleviation interventions did not provide support equitable, since vulnerable people were less likely to benefit from the free water, electricity and CAPBUSS loan support.

He added that the awareness creation and application process of the CAPBUSS did not incorporate the needs of businesses owned by vulnerable people such as women and PWDs, who tend to be less literate and needed support to apply for loans.

Mr Bagonluri-Paapa further attested that government’s Covid-19 interventions were timely and well-intended, however, implementation gaps led to limited participation by vulnerable people in society.

The non-profiting organization however suggested that the MMDAs through the Departments of Agriculture and Social Welfare set aside service support under the sector component care programmes to be supported to identify vulnerable groups.

“Again government through its agencies should consult identifiable disability groups at both national and local levels in future Covid-19 related programmes development to ensure that such programmes capture the specific needs of vulnerable groups,” he emphasised.