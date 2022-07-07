Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly to sanction sanitation offenders

The Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly has sent a signal to residents, that the Assembly will embark on drastic measures to prosecute sanitation offenders, following the onset of the rains to avoid flooding and its accompanying consequences.

This was disclosed during a clean-up exercise, led by the Municipal Assembly in collaboration with the Municipal NADMO, the GPRTU and Zoomlion at the Bolgatanga main lorry station, the old and the new markets square.

They desilted heavily choked gutters, cleared rubbish and warn owners of structures mounted on water ways to move.

Speaking to our Correspondent Emmanuel Akayeti, during the exercise in Bolgatanga, the MCE Rex Asanga said, due to population expansion coupled with the uncultured behaviour of people regarding sanitation, most of the drainage systems are choked at the lorry stations.

He added that, the exercise therefore was a first and for most, a demonstration and a wake up call, per the President’s directive, sanitation and its related issues will not be taken lightly including all structures blocking water ways will be demolish.

The MCE stressed further that, sanitation and its related diseases are no spectator of political colours and the Assembly will not relent in any way in executing her mandate as far as he is concerned. He said the fact that a right-thinking person need not be told to keep his or her environment clean for his or her own sake which has nothing to do with politics.

The Municipal NADMO Director Enerst Adombinaba, indicated that, the exercise was a wake up call with on set of the rains. He said NADMO cannot restore any one to his or her normal state when hit by disaster, thought less of loss of life. He advised every citizen to adhere to the sanitation laws strictly to stay safe.

The Upper East Regional Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Fatawu Atenga admitted that though enough is not actually done to keep the surroundings clean despite his constant reminders to his people to be mindful of how passengers litter haphazardly to no avail. He however resolve to take up the task with his branch managers in that regard.