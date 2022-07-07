Zebilla: Farmer killed with a hoe

07.07.2022 LISTEN

A 57-year-old man, Mba Avoka met his untimely death at Lamboya, a farming community in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

He died after he was allegedly struck by a friend, Akelisi Apam with a hoe on the farm on Wednesday evening.

According to the Assemblymember for Lamboya Azaaba Williams, the deceased Avoka Mba aged 54 was on a farm with other two farmers when the suspect, Akelisi Apam, age 48, came and asked for the owner's whereabout.

He was told the owner had left to buy something at a nearby house.

The Assemblyman noted that the suspect joined the two farmers as if he was helping them farm using the owner's hoe.

He indicated that all of a sudden the suspect used the same hoe to hit Mba Avoka's neck multiple times killing him instantly.

The other farmer also confirmed that at his blindside, the suspect Akelisi Apam hit Mba Avoka in the head causing him to collapse and consequently died on the spot.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to Zebilla government hospital for an autopsy.

Sources say the suspect is a mentally ill person but that was yet to be confirmed medically.