ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.07.2022 Social News

Zebilla: Farmer killed with a hoe

Zebilla: Farmer killed with a hoe
07.07.2022 LISTEN

A 57-year-old man, Mba Avoka met his untimely death at Lamboya, a farming community in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

He died after he was allegedly struck by a friend, Akelisi Apam with a hoe on the farm on Wednesday evening.

According to the Assemblymember for Lamboya Azaaba Williams, the deceased Avoka Mba aged 54 was on a farm with other two farmers when the suspect, Akelisi Apam, age 48, came and asked for the owner's whereabout.

He was told the owner had left to buy something at a nearby house.

The Assemblyman noted that the suspect joined the two farmers as if he was helping them farm using the owner's hoe.

He indicated that all of a sudden the suspect used the same hoe to hit Mba Avoka's neck multiple times killing him instantly.

The other farmer also confirmed that at his blindside, the suspect Akelisi Apam hit Mba Avoka in the head causing him to collapse and consequently died on the spot.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to Zebilla government hospital for an autopsy.

Sources say the suspect is a mentally ill person but that was yet to be confirmed medically.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
New High Court opened at Sowutuom
07.07.2022 | Social News
Divorce, breakups, financial distress among leading causes of suicide in Ghana
07.07.2022 | Social News
Government working to beef up MPs’ security – Ambrose Dery
07.07.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line