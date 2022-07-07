IMF bailout: You did well but come out and explain your reasons to Ghanaians — Allotey Jacobs to Akufo-Addo

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and now a social commentator, has asked the Akufo-Addo government to explain his IMF move to Ghanaians.

He commends the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and his government for putting aside their ego to seek IMF support.

“For President Akufo-Addo to say that let us go and negotiate with IMF in spite of all that he has said, let's give him respect for it.

"I am pleading to the President that he should come out and speak to the nation reasons why he went to the IMF. It is very, very important," he stressed.

He said this during a panel discussion on the Accra-based Peace FM’s Kookrokoo morning show on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 monitored by Modernghana News.

Officials from the International Monetary Fund arrived in the country on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, and are currently in talks with Ghanaian officials about the country's bailout request.