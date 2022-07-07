PPA has no information on Cathedral construction; sinful level of recklessness, lawlessness under Akufo-Addo gov’t despicable — Ablakwa

07.07.2022 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that his Right to Information request to the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has shown that the authority has no information on the construction of the National Cathedral by Ribade Company Ltd.

The PPAs response indicates that it did not offer any contract to Ribade Company Ltd. to construct the National Cathedral.

Sharing his findings on Twitter on July 6, the legislator noted that he was in utter shock at the US$400 million government had channeled into a cathedral whose construction company is not recognized by the governing authority in Ghana.

He noted that it was obvious that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta did not abide by Ghana’s procurement laws or followed due process to make an exception as provided by law.

In the scope of application for the procurement structures, the lawmaker noted that the Act applies to Section 14 1 (a) of the Public Procurement Act,2003 (Act 663) that, the procurement of goods, works and services, financed in whole or in part from public funds except where the Minister decides that it is in the national interest to use a different procedure. In section 14 2(e) of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) the Act, without limiting subsection (1), applies to state owned enterprises to the extent that they utilize public funds.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, going by law, the PPA in its respect did not grant any waiver or ratification they may consider under extraordinary circumstances. He stressed that there is no evidence to prove that the Finance Minister followed the process to make an exception as provided for by the law in Section 14 (3) of Act 663.

"When procurement laws are not respected and cronies are handpicked in sweetheart deals as in this instant case, there is no value for money, Ghana is shortchanged financially and technically; this therefore explains why the National Cathedral project cost has become a corrupt moving target from the initial US$100 million, to US$ 200 million, then US$250 million, rising to US$350 million and now US$ 400 million,” he stated.

He continued “this is yet another significant addition to the already countless cases of flagrant violation of the 1992 Constitution and other laws of Ghana, ironically in a temple project which should have edified God. Even people who build for Satan do not engage in such a lawless orgy.”

The MP has been an albatross on the neck of the President as he polices his travels and lately, investigating the construction of his promise to God, the National Cathedral.