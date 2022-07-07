Police education premised on ‘krom ay3 hye’ demo attempt to smear our image – Arise Ghana

Pressure group, Arise Ghana has described a statement from the Ghana Police Service aimed at educating the general public on events including demonstrations in the country, premised on the recent ‘Krom Ay3 Hye’ protest, as a “deliberate attempt to smear” its image.

A statement issued by the group on Wednesday, 6 July 2022 noted: “For the records, Arise Ghana as a law abiding pressure group strictly adhered to all the relevant provisions of the Public Order Act in the organisation of our historic two-day demonstration held on 28th and 29th June, 2022.”

It maintained that the “sad and barbaric events of Tuesday 28th June, 2022 were instigated by the Ghana Police Service after failed attempts to scuttle and stop the ‘Krom Aye Shi' Demonstration. Neither the demonstrators nor the leadership of Arise Ghana are culpable of any breach of the Public Order Act.”

It indicated that it is “appalled by persistent threats” of the Police administration to “arrest the leaders” of the group when “it is the Dampare-led Ghana Police Service that should face the law for abandoning their professional ethics in favour of their masked paymasters.”

It added: “We remain unfazed and unshakable in our resolve to fearlessly and relentlessly champion the interest of the Ghanaian people through advocacy and constant nationalistic manifestations,” despite attempts by government and the Police administration to “court public disaffection for” the group.

Source: classfmonline.com