Own up for your mess and reduce your expenses — Minority leader to gov’t

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament, has urged the Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to accept responsibility for the mess they have created and find ways to cut opulence expenditure in order to free the economy from the crisis.

According to the lawmaker, government should prioritize social interventions to shore up the sinking economy.

“They must take full responsibility and focus on expenditure reduction particularly focusing on social intervention whiles they reduce their opulence expenditure.

“They should stop any attempt to shift blame. E-Levy remains an unpopular tax instrument and therefore the fact that it passed does not mean it had the support of the Minority,” he noted.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Tamale South legislator emphasized that Akufo-Addo and his government's borrowing attitude, which increased the country's debt rate triggered the IMF move.

“President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia should take full responsibility for incompetently managing the economy to a suffocating debt level which has necessitated the retreat for us to request an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for the restructuring of our debts,” he said.

He added, “In any civilised democracy where people take responsibility and have a premium and value on credibility, Dr Bawumia, I do not know whether he has any respect for the word credibility and its value and what to do with it, including the Minister for Finance, they would have done what is needful.”