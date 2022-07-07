Investigations into sales of State lands in Tamale shouldn't be selective — Concern resident of Tamale to Haruna Iddrisu

A concern resident of Tamale, Chief Agba Fuseini has slammed the Minority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu and other NDC parliamentarians in the Northern Region for being selective in their call for government to investigate the sales of some State lands to private individuals.

Addressing Journalists, Chief Agba who admitted to being a beneficiary of a State land in the Business Centre in the Metropolis said, it's wrong to buy a State, which can equally be used for a development project.

According to him, the Minority Leader and his cohorts should have demanded investigations into the sales of all State lands in the Northern Region starting from 1992, and not those who bought theirs recently.

He revealed that both the leadership of the NDC and NPP in the region have acquired some of the State lands.

This according to him, needs serious investigations into the State lands irrespective of who bought them or when it was sold.

Cheif Agba noted that any investigation relating to the sales of the State lands is warmly welcome, except selective probe.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu last month at a press conference called on President Akufo-Addo to instruct the Lands Minister to freeze the further sale of state lands in the Tamale Metropolis until an investigation is done to justify it.

He claimed that lands belonging to institutions such as health, prisons and education services were auctioned to party activists, who then demanded that the lands be returned to the appropriate institutions.

The sale of state lands in the region, especially within the business centre of Tamale recently sparked public outrage, with the Tamale West Hospital’s lands being the most recent case.