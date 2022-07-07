If we follow Sam George to continually discuss LGBT it will be eventually accepted - Sheila Bartels

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma North Constituency, Sheila Bartels has kicked against the continuous discussion of LGBT+ and the law to criminalise it, arguing that if engagements continue it will lead to its eventual acceptance.

Speaking to Starr FM on the Starr Chat programme, the MP opined that if the citizenry follows Ningo Prampram MP Sam George to champion the anti-LGBT+ bill, it will rather promote LGBT and lead to its acceptance by all in the near future.

She proposes that just like it was done in times past, conversations about LGBT+ should be an abomination.

“Our parents and great grandparents decided that we should not talk about it (LGBTQ) because they do not want it.

“Let us leave it so that our children’s children will have the same environment. Trust me, if we touch it and we begin to follow Sam George and his people and what they are doing, in 50 years’ time our children will start LGBT,” Sheila Bartels shared.

The Ablekuma North MP added, “We should not start it at all. Anytime I raise it and tell people that this is the path when they are doing it, you know the devil is a cunning animal. He will not do it for you to know that this is the agenda we are pushing and eventually we are going to go there.

“I am also of the opinion that we have to let it sleep because when you want acceptance of anything it starts first with you introducing and engaging in getting people to talk about it. You know very well that it will start with anger, people are going to be disgusted and all of that.”

The Hon. Sam George is one of several Members of Parliament who are sponsors of the anti-LGBT+ bill.

The bill before Parliament has the support of a number of MPs including some on the Majority side and the Speaker of Parliament. Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.