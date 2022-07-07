If we'd practised parliamentary system we wouldn't have gone to IMF in an ambulance — Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, the Executive Director of IMANI Ghana, says Ghana's economy would have performed better and would not have gone to the IMF if it had practised a parliamentary system of government.

Mr. Cudjoe is of the view that practicing a system of government in which a political party that gains more seats in Parliament is made to form a government led by a Prime Minister is what will make Parliamentarians from both sides criticise the wrongs of the government.

His suggestion was contained in his July 7 Twitter post, sighted by Modernghana News.

“Sometimes I wish we practised the Parliamentary system of governance. Just name one Cabinet Minister in Nana's govt., who could stand up to him. If we did, we could have avoided going to IMF in an ambulance,” his tweet suggests.

In a similar tweet on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, he suggested government put in place pragmatic, measurable, open, cost-effective, impactful programs, policies and projects as well as checking government effectively.

These efforts, he intimated will help prevent further deterioration of the country’s economy, thereby preventing Ghana from going back to the IMF cup in hand.

“Preventing the next journey to the IMF in an ambulance as we always do begins now! Pragmatic, measurable, open, cost-effective and impactful programs, policies and projects. Above all, let us all police them!” he suggested.

A parliamentary system is referred to as a democratic form of government in which the party with the most representation in parliament (legislature) forms the government, with its leader becoming the prime minister or chancellor.

Members of parliament appointed by the prime minister to the cabinet perform executive functions, such a system of government is being practised in the United Kingdom with ‘pressured’ Boris John as their Prime minister and head of the executive.