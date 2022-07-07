Angry Akoto Osei roars as Ghanaweb pulls down false publication on Bawumia, Ken Ofori-Atta

07.07.2022 LISTEN

Presidential Advisor on economy, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei has denied ever making statements on the performance of the Minister of Finance and the Vice President of Ghana.

In a statement released on July 7, he said he has never commented on the performance of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as purported by Ghanaweb.

According to Dr. Akoto Osei, the alleged leaked tape which supposedly has him commenting on the performance of the two is not his voice and does not even subscribe to the supposed comments.

The article published by Ghanaweb “Ofori-Atta and Bawumia are worse as each other — Akoto Osei booms in leaked tape” has since been pulled down by the website.