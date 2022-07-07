Ofori-Atta can't eat his cake and have it; sacrifice him and assign his ministry to Bawumia — Allotey Jacobs

07.07.2022 LISTEN

Former central regional chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and social commentator, Benard Allottey Jacobs is asking the Akufo-Addo government to assign the Finance Ministry to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking on the Accra-based Peace FM’s discussion segment on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, monitored by this portal, he emphasized that government should sacrifice his "lovely" Ofori-Atta for the good of the ministry in the face of the ongoing discussions between the government and the officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to Allotey Jacobs, the Vice President will be a better person to lead the discussion on behalf of the Ghanaian officials since he is the head of the country's economic management team.

“I suggest to the President to place the Finance Ministry under Dr. Bawumia. It's a fact... sometimes you need to sacrifice people, it is important in politics, you will have to sacrifice your own, so he should put that ministry under Bawumia,” he suggests.

The former NDC stalwart, however, asserted that his claim does not suggest the Finance Minister is incapable but that he believes the current economic crisis is his doing and for that reason, he should not be allowed to head the finance ministry again.

“So, that Ministry should come under Dr. Bawumia, that is the best thing because he has led the team (Economic Management Team) and the Finance Minister can't eat his cake and have it if he is going to lead the people to IMF. How?" he quizzes.