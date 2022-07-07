ECG extends customer moratorium to July 20

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has extended its moratorium to customers with faulty metres and other anomalies that need to be rectified by additional two weeks.

The ECG had earlier given affected customers until Wednesday, 6 July 2022 to report such anomalies.

A public notice issued by the power distributing company on Thursday, 7 July 2022 said: Following the positive feedback from our customers, the moratorium has been extended by two (2) more weeks ending on Wednesday, 20 July 2022, to further give customers the opportunity to report to our District/Regional offices for rectification.”

It encouraged customers to “take advantage of this extension to report all anomalies.”

The moratorium covers: “Postpaid customers who have metres but do not receive bills, prepaid customers who do not purchase electricity credits, customers whose metres are faulty, customers who have by-passed or tampered with their metres and are therefore not paying for the full cost of power usage and customers who have engaged in any form of electrical illegality.”

The ECG stressed that: “After this moratorium, customers who are caught stealing electricity, which is criminal, will be charged with the offence of stealing in accordance with the law.”

It added: “Their names shall be published widely.”

Source: classfmonline.com