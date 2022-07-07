Your incompetent management of the economy has taken you to IM; accept responsibility – Minority to gov’t

The Minority in Parliament is demanding that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government accepts responsibility and admit its incompetence led to the mismanaging of the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu stressed that the country has been forced to run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support because of how President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia poorly managed the economy.

“We want to state unequivocally that President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should take full responsibility for incompetently managing the economy. Suffocating debt levels which has necessitated the retreat for us to request an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for the restructuring of our debt,” Haruna Iddrisu told journalists on Wednesday.

The Minority Leader who is also Tamale Central MP added, “As they take full responsibility as they should, they should also take responsibility for their reckless irresponsible borrowing and unjustified recruitment expenditure.

“They should stop any attempt to shift blame. E-levy remains unpopular tax instrument and therefore the fact that it is passed does not mean it has the support of us the Minority.”

This week, the government has commenced in-person talks with a team from the International Monetary Fund in a quest to receive support to tackle the crimpling state of the Ghanaian economy.