Krobo chiefs urge Energy Minister to resolve ECG prepaid metering impasse

Hon. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister, met representatives of the Neneme of the two Krobo traditional areas at the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday.

Together, with colleague Members of Parliament for the areas, Hon. Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi and Hon. Bismark Tetteh Nyarko, they discussed ways by which they can collectively resove the impasse.

The minister is assured they can find a lasting resolution to the impasse between the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Krobo people.

Whilst expressing his disappointment in impasse, the minister made it clear that the ECG is for all Ghanaians and thus, exists to provide efficient and reliable service delivery to all Ghanaians including the people of Krobo.

Hon. Opoku Prempeh stated that violence must never be the way to solving differences in a country like Ghana where respect for the rule of law and democratic accountability is very much upheld.

He assured Neneme that, after hearing their concerns," I will in the next few days engage them, Management of the ECG and all stakeholders around a table for a lasting solution to the disagreements."

The minister, thus urged Neneme to be circumspect in their public pronouncements, as inflammatory languages have the potential of affecting the peace building process.

"I have no doubt that the peace process we have started will end this unfortunate friction that has proven to be counter-productive to both sides," he stated.