I underwent knee surgery — Henry Quartey tells Privileges Committee

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey appeared before the Privileges Committee of Parliament, to respond to queries on his absence from Parliament without permission for fifteen sitting days in the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 8th Parliament.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, his absence from the country was to enable him to undergo a knee surgery.

Two other Members of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong and Sarah Adwoa Safo were also referred to the Committee for similar reasons.

Mr Agyapong has already appeared before the Committee.

However, Ms Adwoa Safo was scheduled to appear before the Committee but failed to do so, despite various attempts to get her to appear before the Committee.

—DGN online

