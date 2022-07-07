Chief Imam petition G/A Henry Quartey to avert possible land chaos

G/A Regional minister, Henry Quartey receiving the petition from the Zongo Chief Imam

07.07.2022 LISTEN

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey on Wednesday, 6th July 2022, received a petition from the Concerned Madina Youth Movement, led by Sheikh Salman Mohammed Alhassan, Chief Imam of Madina Zongo over a land dispute.

The petition seeks the minister's office to intervene and deal with the matter before it escalates into chaos.

Acknowledging the petition at a short ceremony, the minister commended the youth and their leaders for using the right channel to settle their grievances and not resorting to acts of illegalities.

Mr. Henry Quartey also added that, the RCC and REGSEC will attend to the issue as soon as possible to maintain peace and avert any future misunderstandings.

Ghana has over the period experience series of land disputes that has led to the death of many people and also destruction of properties.

The issue of landguards tormenting legitimate lands owners, killing and snatching their lands gas become the order of the day.

It is now become risky and deadly to buy and own a land in Ghana as land litigation has become rampant. A parcel of land can be sold to different persons leading to litigation. Even when one has succeeded in legally registering his/her land, weeks or months later, another person(s) come with documents claiming ownership of the same parcel raising doubts about the country's land registration system.