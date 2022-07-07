We’ll sue you for your failure to surcharge – Casely-Hayford to Auditor-General

A member of pressure group, OccupyGhana, Mr. Sydney Casely-Hayford has described Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, as being lame for his continuous failure to issue disallowances and surcharges to individuals and institutions cited in alleged financial infractions.

According to Mr Casely-Hayford, the office of the Auditor-General was making significant progress under its former head, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, however, the current one, has so far failed to perform to expectation.

He reiterated threats by the group to sue the Audit Service for its continuous failure to issue disallowances and surcharges.

This comes days after the organisation served a final demand notice to the Attorney-General‘s (A-G) office for information on the disallowance and surcharges on previous audit reports by the Auditor-General.

“There is something fundamentally wrong with an institution that doesn’t do what it is supposed to do, it can’t be right. We can’t sit and somebody comes to tell us you have cost the nation 12.21 billion and doesn’t do anything about it”, Mr Casely-Hayford told Korku Lumor on Class FM’s 5o5 News, Wednesday, 6 July 2022.

He added that the the group is still awaiting a response from the Auditor-General’s office in order to decide whether or not to proceed to court.

The group, in a letter dated Friday, 1 July 2022, accused the A-G of refusing to acknowledge letters written to him about the status of various requests to surcharge and disallow certain expenses in various audit reports.

Source: Classfmonline.com