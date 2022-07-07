TUC members threaten to join COLA strike over hardships

Pressure is mounting on government to concede and pay the 20 percent Cost of Living Allowance to public sector workers.

The Trades Union Congress has warned its members may join the ongoing strike declared by teacher unions should the government fail to pay the allowance.

Currently, four teacher unions who are on strike to demand the payment of a cost of living allowance have vowed to continue with the industrial action despite government’s persuasion.

A meeting with government on the matter on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, ended inconclusively.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, Joshua Ansah, said government's posture over the COLA payment may push them to join the strike.

“There is nothing to negotiate over. Everyone is requesting for what is due them. We are all preparing to go on strike if government does not give us anything reasonable. We all want better Cost of Living Allowances.”

Meanwhile, the government is pleading with the four teacher unions and other unions who have expressed interest in joining the strike to bear with government.

Bright Wireko Brobby, the Deputy Employment and Labour Relations Minister, spoke to journalists about government’s position and what transpired.

“Times are hard because of the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19. We all feel the heat. We perfectly understand their plight. But then we are quite handicapped because the economic crisis is beyond us. We are only asking that they bear with us as we try to meet their demands.”

