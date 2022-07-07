Henry Quartey urges NDAMO officials to remain professional despite attacks

G/A Regional minister, Henry Quartey in a picture with city guards

NADMO officials within the Greater Accra Region have been urged to exercise restraint, calm their nerves, and still demonstrate efficiency and dedication in the discharge of their duties to save lives and property in this period of flood disasters.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey made this passionate appeal after a video where there was misunderstanding between a police officer and a senior NADMO Officer in the region embarking on official duties.

The officer was reportedly on official duties with a NADMO response vehicle when he was accosted by a police officer for allegedly using sirens.

According to the dynamic minister, he consider the incident unfortunate and could have been avoided.

"It is worthy of note that NADMO is part of the Security Architecture of the state and is entitled to traffic privileges as granted in the road traffic regulations in the course of the discharge of their official duties

"The nature of disaster response should rather engender rapt assistance from all available adjoining state services to timeously help save lives and property," the minister wrote on his Facebook page.

Mr. Henry Quartey revealed he has held fruitful discussions with the Interior Minister and the IGP to reach a cordiality between the related agencies in the discharge of their duties.