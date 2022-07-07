Tender your resignation and make Ghanaians happy for once — Oliver Vormawor to Akufo-Addo

The lead convener of the #Fix The Country group, Oliver Baker Vormawor says the whole country will burst into massive jubilation when Akufo-Addo resigns as President.

According to him, that will only become the first thing the President will do in his administration bring some uniform happiness among Ghanaians.

Oliver Barker made his assertion via a social media post on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 spotted by Modernghana News.

“If Nana Addo resigns today, I think 1 million Ghanaians will hit the streets of Accra jubilating. It will be the only thing he would have done that will make us all proud of him,” he posited.

His assertion follows speculation that the current Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has resign from his post, though it is yet to be confirmed by this portal.

In another social media post, he wrote, “Alan Kyeremanten has tendered in his Resignation. Wow. Ghana is like UK.”

His reference to the United Kingdom (UK) in his post stems from Brandon Lewis' resignation as Northern Ireland secretary in the aftermath of Boris Johnson's refusal to resign, despite calls from some of his own cabinet ministers.

Brandon announced his resignation via a tweet on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, stating: "A decent and responsible government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect - it is a matter of profound personal regret that I must leave government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld.

"I have submitted my letter of resignation to the Prime Minister."