Sam George prays for confidence to criticize his own prospective NDC government unlike Gabby

Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram has prayed to God for strength and wisdom to boldly criticize the wrongs that may occur in a future NDC government as he does today under the NPP government.

This prayer comes after a 2013 post by a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, in which he criticized the arrogant chattering of jets by some African leaders resurfaced online.

The post has attracted a lot of jabs from Ghanaians for not being able to criticize his own Akufo-Addo for doing same.

In the post, Gabby compared the humility of the European leaders to the arrogance of the African leaders.

“On BA flight today from London to DC, UK's finance minister George Osborne sat in business class and carried his own bags at Dulles Airport. Another finance minister from Africa was in First Class and had two people to carry his bags. They are both attending IMF autumn meeting and you can bet which of them will be begging IMF for money,” Gabby’s post in October 2013 reads.

In response, the Sam George, in two separate Twitter posts on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, sighted by Modernghana News, expressed his amazement at Gabby's silence when Akufo-Addo is chartering expensive luxurious private jets for his trips.

He prayed not to be like Gabby when NDC return to power.

“I don't believe Gabby Otchere-Darko made this post 9 years ago. This is a deep fake. I mean he doesn't have a problem with his Cousin Nana Akufo-Addo renting the whole plane so he can have a shower and look fresh. Those putting this on him are Jeremiahs and Naysayers. Cheers.

“Dear GOD,

"The way I have seen the NPP pipos do yawa nu after all d things they tweeted in opposition, please give me d grace & strength to stand up to anybody in the next NDC govt who tries to do yawa. Make me d conscience of d Party even in power. For our people's sake. Amen,” his tweets read.