COVID-19: Ghana records two new deaths as toll rises to 1,452

Ghana's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 1,452 following the death of two persons.

Some 149 new cases were recorded bringing the total active case count to 1,483 as of June 29th, according to the Ghana Health Services (GHS) update.

According to data from the GHS COVID-19 portal, there were 11 severe cases with three in critical conditions.

It said the Greater Accra Region continued to be the epicenter of the virus in the country with cumulative cases of 1,008, followed by the Eastern 127, Bono 90, Ashanti 73, and Volta Regions 56, respectively.

The rest recorded cases below 50 in number with Central Region recording 33 cases, Oti Region19, Ahafo Region15, and 14 cases in the Bono East region.

Western Region had11 cases, Upper East and North East Regions recorded 10 cases each and Upper West and Western North recording eight and seven cases, respectively.

One case each was recorded in the Northern Region and among International Travelers with no cases in the Savannah Region.

It urged the public to continue observing the safety protocols to stem the spread of the disease.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Most people infected with the virus experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment.

However, some become seriously ill and required medical attention.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19, include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell and sore throat.

