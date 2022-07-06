4th annual Bishop’s lecture of Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese held

The Fourth Annual Lecture of the Bishop of Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese Right Reverent Alfred Agyenta has been held in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The event was under the theme “A Synodal Church, A listening Church.”

This year’s Lecture forms part of activities marking the 11th Episcopal Anniversary Ordination of the Chief Shepard Rev. Alfred Agyenta.

He indicated that the feeling of incorporating the lecture into the celebration of his anniversary, to educate and inform the people has a far greater impact on transforming the lives of people in the church.

Touching on the theme he said, listening is very important in the life of the church as it makes everyone feel belong.

“This is my beloved son listen to him”. This he said, continues to be the live motive of the scriptures, and it is therefore listening is crucial not only in human society but also for us as a church listening to the supernatural voice apart from the human voice," he stated.

The special guest of honor for the event, the Anglican Bishop of Tamale Rt Rev. Denis Tong in his address stated that everyone is obliged by Christ's teachings to be his/her fellow’s keeper, living the exemplary lives of Christ in love and in peace.

He explained that Synod is the gathering of the body of Christ purposely to make decisions for the church, and when the synod is gathered, it must first have a listening ear to itself.

The Chairman of the occasion, Samuel Zan Akolgo in an interview with this portal in Bolgatanga said the lecture helped the people of the Dioceses to understand the dynamics of times.

Mr.Zan noted that the lecture went beyond the synod process which ends in 2023, but it has an ingrained attitude and practices that can be imbibed in the overall management of the diocese since the diocese is not isolated from the entire church in Ghana.

He stated that all that transpired at the lecture, could serve as a model for the Ghana Catholic Bishop’s Conference in terms of how they could eventually fashion out an overall pastoral plan for the country.

He emphasised that there will always be the need to respond to situations at the national level, for instance, issues of national governance and resource allocation. "Who is benefiting and who is not benefiting, and all the perceptions about bad governance like corruption, the church must have a voice otherwise the church is losing it."