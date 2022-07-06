A/R: Suspected armed robber killed by attacker at Abuakwa-Asenemaso

A suspected armed robber has allegedly been killed by the man he was trying to rob at Abuakwa Asenemaso in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The yet-to-be-identified robber according to eye witness struggled with his victim, Kofi Frimpong, for one hour before he finally gave up the ghost.

Kofi Frimpong has been rushed to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries in the robbery attack.

One of the witnesses, name withheld in an interview with this reporter said Kofi Frimpong was attending to nature's call at bout 1 AM in the morning when an unknown man sneaked into his room to steal his belongings on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

She added that the suspected robber upon seeing the man returning pounced on him in an attempt to harm him.

"We were only two women and so all attempts to separate them were unsuccessful.

"It took us one hour to get help from our neighbors but the suspected robber was dead while his victim was unconscious when we arrived at the scene," she stated.

Police from the Abuakwa Divisional Police Command has conveyed the body to morgue for further investigations.