Youth urged to join decision making

The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) hosted a one-day Forum on Youth Participation in Local Governance at the Latter-day Saint Church in Winneba, in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and with support from the USAID Electoral Support Project.

The programme focused on presentations by focal persons; Miss Francisca Sarpong Owusu, in charge of Research, Programs and Advocacy at CDD and Mr. Abubakar Saddick Adam, the Municipal Planning Officer for the Effutu Municipal Assembly, on avenues and opportunities for youth participation in decision-making and policy implementation towards social inclusion and service delivery; a focus on the youth with perspectives from respective bodies on youth development.

The MCE for Effutu, Alhaji Zubairu Kassim urged the youth to make use of all available platforms to fully participate in decision making as well as the local governance of the area.

He said, "This can be better realized if the youth make use of the client service unit at the Municipal Assembly for accurate information on local governance to boost their participation for their voices to be heard for an effective inclusion in the system."

According to him, the Assembly structure offers the platform to fully learn and partake in the governance process towards building a strong and robust local government system that allows for the views of all to be incorporated to embrace the inclusion of the youth in decision making.

The MCE however, appealed to the youth to fully patronize the numerous furnished library projects constructed and commissioned by the Member of Parliament who is also the Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin, to equip and acquaint themselves with current issues to position themselves well in their chosen fields of endeavor.