Noble Impact Society Ghana Foundation organizes free health screening for three communities

Noble Impact Society Ghana Foundation, a non-governmental organization, has organized a free health screening for three communities in the Ahafo Ano South East District of the Ashanti Region.

The communities are Pokuase, Amoako and Esienkyem.

About 300 people aged between 14 and 80 years were screened for diseases like hypertension, diabetes, pneumonia, eye problems, stomach, gastritis, atheistic, and bilharzia among others.

The beneficiaries of the free health screening were given medications while those diagnosed with serious health problems were counseled and referred to the hospital.

The NGO as part of its outreach program presented rice, oil, footwear, clothes and stationery to students in the three selected communities to enhance teaching and learning.

The Chief Executive Officer for Noble Impact Society Ghana Foundation Mr Prince Nhyiraba Asante during the exercise said the kind gesture was part of the foundation's numerous support to the venerable in society.

He added that the NGO was established with a core mandate to solve problems of the needy, aged and the marginalised in society.

Mr Asante again noted that the programme was also to sensitize the people on the need to check their health status periodical.

Mrs Priscilla Sarkodie, the Acting Health Director for the Ahafo Ano South East District, led a team of health professionals to conduct the health screening.

She called on the people to take health and safety precautions serious for their own well-being and do periodic checks.

She however commended Noble Impact Society Ghana Foundation for choosing communities in her district and appealed to other benevolent organisations to emulate the move.