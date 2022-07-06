I won’t accept appointment from another party — Henry Quartey

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has made it clear that he will not accept any appointment from any political party because of his good works.

He said he will wait for his party to return to power to continue his agenda.

Speaking on Accra based Joy Prime today, he indicated that, he does not mind serving Ghana however; service through another political party apart from the NPP was a no.

According to him, he could still serve his country through media engagements and other backstage efforts.

“No, I won’t do that. I will wait for my party to come back. You see, with the greatest of respects, serving Ghana, yes. Serving Ghana through a political party; I am serving Ghana through a political party and so my political party is in power I serve.

Even when they are not in power I am able to serve my country by way of coming here (media) speaking to people, letting them know what’s going on and there are other ways of doing so back stage. It shouldn’t be through an appointment from another political party,” he said in answer to whether he would respond to a call from another party in power to continue his works.

The Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central recently deployed a task force to help chase out traders from turning some major streets into trading centres in Accra.