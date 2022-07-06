Bawumia to speak on current economic woes, IMF bailout on July 14

Vice President, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

06.07.2022 LISTEN

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will on July 14, 2022, address the current issues on the economy and government’s decision to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The address will be delivered at the official launch of the collaboration between the Accra Business School and the South East Technological University, Ireland.

It has been confirmed on a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 by Gideon Boako, a spokesperson of the Vice President.

According to him, the H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will use the opportunity to speak to “current national economic developments and government’s engagement with the IMF.”

Gideon Boako said the Vice President already agreed to speak at the event even before government decided to seek the support of the IMF.

“He will perform a double role addressing the theme for the occasion and at the same time speaking to current national economic developments and government’s engagement with the IMF,” parts of the Facebook post said.

Last Friday, July 1, 2022, the government in a press release from the Ministry of Information announced that it has started engagements with the International Monetary Fund for support in the midst of the economic crisis.

Today, a team from the fund is in Ghana and is commencing in-person engagement with officials of government.