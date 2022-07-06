Tema residents appeal to TMA for the reconstruction of sewer systems

Some Residents of Tema have called on the Tema Metropolitan Authority (TMA) Member of Parliament for both Tema East and West to work together to reconstruct the sewer systems to meet the current population size of the Metropolis.

Mrs. Dzifa Tettey a resident told the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema that "it is very pathetic to endure by inhaling this stench, it is also very appalling seeing faeces all around, the sewer system needs to be reconstructed".

"Almost every day, you see a manhole spilling out in Tema it has become so normal to the extent that, we don't even care when we see it and that is very worrying, the authorities know they need to revisit the issue," Mr. Ibrahim Abdullah another resident said.

"Now that things are difficult and we need to work and to cater for the needs of our family, due to these sewage problems, shops are being closed and that's disturbing," Madam Agatha Mawuli also a resident stated.

The residents reiterated that the current sewages were constructed more than six decades and were all in deplorable stages which needed to be reconstructed noting that as a result of the overaged systems the sewers were constantly spilling.

The residents cited two manholes spilling at Tema Community One close to the Casino, which has lasted more than two-week, and another incident inside the market.

The resident added that they have lost count of the number of times the manholes had spilled out and that the situation was affecting business operations in the Metropolis.

They explained that, even though the Metro Sanitation Management authority offered temporary solutions, the problem needed a permanent solution.