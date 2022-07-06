Fourth Regional Consultation of National Human Rights Institutions ends

06.07.2022 LISTEN

The Fourth Regional Consultation of National Human Rights Institutions of West Africa (NHRI) to promote and protect human rights in the sub-region has ended in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

Mr. Joseph Whittal, CHRAJ Commissioner in an interview with the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) after the meeting explained that it emphasized on threats relating to terrorism, intercommunal and gender-based violence, shrinking civic space, and impunity was discussed.

He said the meeting also looked at issues of increased spread of hate speeches and human rights violations in the context of preventing and countering violent extremism and ongoing electoral processes.

Mr Whittal said the consultation critically devoured the political transitions in the ECOWAS region, and the promotion and protection of the rights of vulnerable groups, including women, children and migrants.

He said it also among others created a platform for sharing experiences and strengthen regional cooperation for the effective implementation of strategies for the promotion and protection of human rights in West Africa.

He said although the participants were pleased with their government’s support for the implementation of the mandates of national human rights institutions, they stressed the importance of providing them with more state resources and strengthening their relations with national authorities and civil society organizations, which were essential for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The CHRAJ Commissioner said the participants recommended strengthening the capacity of the regional network of NHRIs in West Africa and its members through the establishment of a guideline and framework to enhance monitoring and promote a more effective response to human rights violations in the context of terrorism and violent extremism.

He said NHRIs was tasked to continue monitoring electoral processes and to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure that such processes were inclusive, peaceful, transparent, and respectful of Human rights and rule of law.

Mr Whittal said the participants highlighted the importance of continued engagement with transitional authorities to advocate for the respect of Human rights and the accelerated return to constitutional order and the rule of law.

He said there was an urgent need for States to utilize African and international development frameworks and mechanisms for the promotion and protection of human rights.

He explained that NHRIs must collaborate with national institutional development entities such as statistical agencies as necessary means of ensuring the implementation of the international and regional human rights mechanisms.

The CHRAJ Commissioner said NHRIs participants also welcomed the good partnership and collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission and the United Nations system and therefore called for the strengthening of collaboration with these organizations around emerging human rights issues in West Africa.

He said the NHRIs participants, therefore, called on the UN to support the implementation of its initiatives for the promotion and protection of human rights for sustainable peace, security and development in West Africa.

Mr Whittal said the various national human rights institutions expressed solidarity with victims of human rights violations particularly relating to the issue of migrants at the border with Morocco and Spain and requested expeditious investigations into the issue and similar incidents by the relevant authorities.

The participants expressed their appreciation to the National Human Rights Institution, the Government and the people of the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire for hosting the consultation and for their hospitality.

It was attended by representatives of NHRIs from 14 countries in the West African region, the ECOWAS Secretariat, and the United Nations (UN).

It was organized with support from the Commission of the Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

The issues range from the independence and institutional development of NHRIs to the strengthening of their various roles in the prevention, promotion and protection of human rights, as well as the various human rights challenges currently facing the region.

Source: CDA Consult

