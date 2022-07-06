Floods: Don’t blame government; Ghanaians have a part to play — Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has indicated that government can do its best to prevent flooding, but the onus lies on citizens to perform their civic duties.

He said some citizens do not respect the laws of the land.

Speaking on Accra based Joy Prime today on the recent floods in Accra he said every country experiences floods however, the attitude of citizens is also a key factor in solving the issue.

“Increasingly its becoming like central government has not done its part and it’s as a result of central government that the city capital is flooding. Without necessarily comparing, these days because of the benefit of social media we tend to see things that ordinarily we would have heard with our ears or something. I don’t want to mention countries, but the super countries even experience floods and they will continue to experience floods. Indeed yes, they are there, but apart from the behavioral and attitudinal issues that we have in this country, which leads to indiscipline you would experience floods. So it brings about the directive Mr. President gave, remove all houses on water ways,” he explained.

Mr. Quartey added that, even when the assemblies identify homes built on waterways and warn residents to evacuate, the warnings fall on deaf ears. Eventually, when the rains set in and residents are left to their fate, they start wailing and blaming government.

“They blame the assembly. Well, the assembly comes there, they give you first warning, second warning, and third warning and what do they do? They keep building overnight and when it starts to flood, people say the assemblies are not doing their job. How else should the assembly do their jobs?” he intimated.

He stressed that it was the core responsibility of all citizens to respect the laws of the land as the laws of another man’s land.

“It is the civic responsibility for all of us to respect the laws that government pass because interestingly you board a plane with the greatest of respects from this place, you land in another man’s country and all of a sudden everything about them changes. He’s respecting the laws of that country right from the airport from wearing of seatbelts, not dumping refuse, all manner of things. If you are going to go for two weeks holiday, they make sure they don’t fall foul of any of those laws. That same person jumps back on a plane two weeks later and right from Kotoka and he or she is arguing with immigration officers at the arrival hall. The next thing he gets out of the airport he has a piece of paper he drops it on the floor. What are the causes of this?” he stressed.

He added that floods may come, government will play its part, whether it’s enough is another conversation however, the attitude of citizens and the role they have to play cannot be ruled out.