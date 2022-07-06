IMF bailout: A poorly designed programme won’t be effective to help Ghana – Prof. Bokpin warns

Prof. Godfred Bokpin

Economist and Lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, Prof. Godfred Bokpin has cautioned the government to ensure it signs onto a very effective programme at the end of its engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The government last Friday confirmed in a press release issued by the Information Ministry that it has decided to engage the IMF for support.

While many believe the move will help mitigate the economic woes of the country, Prof. Godfred Bokpin has argued that it will depend on the kind of programme the government will negotiate for.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview, the economist warned that “If the programme is poorly designed then it won't be effective.”

According to the UG Lecturer, there are already good signs in the Eurobond market following the announcement by the government that it is going to engage the IMF for support.

He is confident that if talks with IMF for a bailout go smoothly, Ghana will return to the good books of investors on the market.

“I want to believe that the IMF knew we were coming, they knew we were going to place the call.

“The announcement of engaging the IMF have already seen some development in our market already and also the Eurobond market that shows that the news is being received favourably,” Prof. Godfred Bokpin shared.

Following the arrival of a team from the IMF in Ghana on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, an official in-person engagement with a team put together by the government will commence today.