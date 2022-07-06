ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.07.2022 Headlines

IMF bailout: A poorly designed programme won’t be effective to help Ghana – Prof. Bokpin warns

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Prof. Godfred BokpinProf. Godfred Bokpin
06.07.2022 LISTEN

Economist and Lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, Prof. Godfred Bokpin has cautioned the government to ensure it signs onto a very effective programme at the end of its engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The government last Friday confirmed in a press release issued by the Information Ministry that it has decided to engage the IMF for support.

While many believe the move will help mitigate the economic woes of the country, Prof. Godfred Bokpin has argued that it will depend on the kind of programme the government will negotiate for.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview, the economist warned that “If the programme is poorly designed then it won't be effective.”

According to the UG Lecturer, there are already good signs in the Eurobond market following the announcement by the government that it is going to engage the IMF for support.

He is confident that if talks with IMF for a bailout go smoothly, Ghana will return to the good books of investors on the market.

“I want to believe that the IMF knew we were coming, they knew we were going to place the call.

“The announcement of engaging the IMF have already seen some development in our market already and also the Eurobond market that shows that the news is being received favourably,” Prof. Godfred Bokpin shared.

Following the arrival of a team from the IMF in Ghana on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, an official in-person engagement with a team put together by the government will commence today.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bawumia addresses current economic situation, IMF engagement on July 14
06.07.2022 | Headlines
Senyo Hosi urges politicians to commit to restructuring frame of governance for a better future
06.07.2022 | Headlines
C/R: Afenyo-Markin supports Forestry Commission with Ghc30k to protect Effutu Ramsar site
06.07.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line