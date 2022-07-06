Anloga: Environmental Health Service, Zoomlion hold clean up exercise to mark World Sanitation Day

The Anloga branch of Environmental Health Service in collaboration with the Zoomlion organized a clean up exercise on Saturday, July 2, 2022 to mark World Sanitation Day.

The exercise was to also curb the outbreak of environmental-related diseases associated with poor sanitation.

The clean up took place at Anloga main market and other vantage places of the township.

Mr Richmond Segbedzi, the Assistance Director of Anloga District Environmental Health Organization disclosed to ModernGhana News that, it is a must for each and every citizen to make sure they keep their environments clean.

"We need to be examples to the general public,and that was just what we put up out here for the rest to emulate," he stated.

He applauded Mr Stephen Agbanyo, the Anloga Zoomlion Manager for their collaboration of making sure the environment was clean.

He also appealed to the general public to practice good personal hygiene to avoid any outbreak of disease.

Mr Segbedzi stressed that stray animals will be handed over to the assembly.

"We can't continue to allow animals to be moving round the town,defecating all over like that again. We must put a stop to it," he stated.

He said they will soon continue the house-to-house routines to check the sanitation situation of the communities and various homes.

Mr Segbedzi appealed to the government to provide them with all necessary logistics to help speed up their works with ease.